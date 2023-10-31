Caro Haaland, come potevano dare il Pallone d’oro a uno che si fa fermare da Acerbi? (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Messi ha perso l’occasione di rendersi ulteriormente immortale: avrebbe potuto alzare al cielo il suo ottavo Pallone d’oro urlando ACERBIIIIIIIIII. Tipo Sofia Loren quando chiamò sul palco degli Oscar Roberto Benigni. Le telecamere avrebbero inquadrato, di scatto, Haaland in platea, indugiando poi sulla crisi convulsiva del norvegese. I traumi, quelli belli, quelli irrisolti. “Acerbi” è la risposta alle immancabili critiche del giorno dopo. Quelle ovvie, preventivate eccezioni al premio come miglior giocatore dell’anno assegnato al miglior giocatore del decennio. Dice: doveva vincerlo Haaland il Pallone d’oro. Per il “treble”, e i 52 gol in 52 partite, eccetera eccetera. L’appassionante (sarcasmo) dibattito potrebbe proseguire col Mondiale che vale più della Champions, ...Leggi su ilnapolista
DISALLEGRIANON SO: Ma sembra che si butti un po' troppo a indovinare! ALLENATORE: E' il mio sistema, caro Non ... Le racconto un aneddoto, negli ultimi due anni mi hanno proposto Kane, Haaland e Osimhen. Io li ho ...
