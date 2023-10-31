Bournemouth-Liverpool | League Cup | streaming | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Bournemouth-Liverpool, League Cup: streaming, probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Bournemouth-Liverpool è un match valido per il quarto turno di League Cup e si gioca mercoledì alle 20:45: statistiche, probabili formazioni e pronostici. Dopo i 5 gol rifilati al Tolosa in Europa League, il Liverpool ha dato prova della sua potenza offensiva anche contro il Nottingham Forest in campionato, travolto 3-0 ad Anfield. Diogo Jota e van Dijk – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez ed il solito Salah hanno consentito a Jurgen Klopp di mettere le mani sulla settima vittoria in 10 giornate di Premier League, dedicando il successo Luis Diaz, i cui genitori sono stati loro malgrado protagonisti di un rapimento in Colombia. Liverpool che riesce dunque a stare al passo delle dirette ...
Premier League 2023 - 2024, risultati 10a giornata: uragano Haaland sullo United, dramma Chelsea

Successo largo anche per il Liverpool, che ne fa tre al Nottingham Forest ad Anfield. La notizia di ... Trova il primo successo in stagione il Bournemouth, che ribalta 2 - 1 il Burnley. L'Aston Villa ne ...

Luis Diaz's dad's kidnapping latest: Special forces search mountains as police director gives update

Liverpool are next back in action on Wednesday evening as they take on Bournemouth in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Diaz appears highly unlikely to be considered for inclusion once again as the ...

Liverpool travel south to Bournemouth on Wednesday night as they take on the Cherries in the EFL Cup. For both sides, the Premier League is the bigger priority this season, as the hosts look to avoid ...
