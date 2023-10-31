Bournemouth-Liverpool EFL Cup | 01-11-2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Smaltite velocemente le scorie lasciate dalla sconfitta nel derby con ilad Anfield: per ... sabato i Clarets hanno perso lo scontro diretto con ila causa di un pasticcio della ...

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch League Cup live, team ... NBC Sports

Bournemouth v Liverpool: TV channels, commentary and highlights Liverpool FC

Manchester United hosts Newcastle in a repeat of last season's League Cup final, with Erik ten Hag needing to turn his team's season around. The Dutchman led United to its first trophy in six years ...Blink and you might genuinely miss the Carabao Cup. After the upcoming round of fixtures, just eight teams will remain in the competition. We've already seen Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur ...