BioLineRx entered Exclusive License Agreement to Motixafortide in Asia, advisored by M.S.Q. Ventures (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
M.S.Q. Ventures ("MSQ") is pleased to announce that its client, BioLineRx Ltd. ("BioLineRx") (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX), has entered into an Exclusive License Agreement with Guangzhou Gloria Biosciences Co., Ltd. (GloriaBio) and an associated investor for the development of Motixafortide across all indications in Asia. The License Agreement provides for a $15 million upfront payment and an equity investment of $14.6 million, up to $50 million in potential development and regulatory milestones, up to $200 million in potential commercial milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on sales. "Given GloriaBio's expertise and track record in the development and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
