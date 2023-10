Barbie | Noah Baumbach non voleva collaborare alla sceneggiatura | Un' idea terribile

Baumbach, co - sceneggiatore di, ha svelato di aver avuto inizialmente più di un semplice dubbio sul film campione ...

Barbie, Noah Baumbach non voleva collaborare alla sceneggiatura ... Movieplayer

Noah Baumbach Thought 'Barbie' Was a “Terrible Idea” at First Vanity Fair

Barbie became one of the biggest pop culture moments of this year, grossing over $1 billion at the global box office. The film's script, co-written by director Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, took ...Margot Robbie, 33, went incognito behind a V For Vendetta mask as she attended Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford 's Casamigos Halloween party in LA on Friday Curiously, V for Vendetta - which stars Hugo ...