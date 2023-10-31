(Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) BRUSSELS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/A new report by The Conference Board reveals early signs of aamongantoAI-as companies grapple with a slowing economy, a hot, and declining productivity. The report, A Hotin a Chilling Economy, details a dramatic uplift in demand for cognitive, human-based skills over the last twelve months. Skills like curiosity, teamwork, adaptability, and communication are increasingly sought after byan: 'willingness to learn' saw a 61 percent rise in demand between Q2 2022 and Q2 2023, followed by 'colating in teams and networks' (49 percent), ...

Three factors are driving this trend: Divergenttrends in Germany and France spell trouble for's economic outlook: "Employers have multiple strategies available to deal with the ...

As Europe's Labor Market Stifles Competitiveness, Employers Race ... PR Newswire