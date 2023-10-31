As Europe's Labor Market Stifles Competitiveness, Employers Race to Hire AI-Ready Talent (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) BRUSSELS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A new report by The Conference Board reveals early signs of a Race among European Employers to Hire AI-Ready Talent as companies grapple with a slowing economy, a hot Labor Market, and declining productivity. The report, A Hot Labor Market in a Chilling Economy, details a dramatic uplift in demand for cognitive, human-based skills over the last twelve months. Skills like curiosity, teamwork, adaptability, and communication are increasingly sought after by European Employers: 'willingness to learn' saw a 61 percent rise in demand between Q2 2022 and Q2 2023, followed by 'colLaborating in teams and networks' (49 percent), ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As Europe's Labor Market Stifles Competitiveness - Employers Race to Hire AI-Ready Talent
As Europe's Labor Market Stifles Competitiveness, Employers Race to Hire AI - Ready TalentThree factors are driving this trend: Divergent labor trends in Germany and France spell trouble for Europe's economic outlook: "Employers have multiple strategies available to deal with the ...
