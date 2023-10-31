AEW Dynamite 01 11 2023 Anteprima

AEW Dynamite 01/11/2023 Anteprima (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Il prossimo episodio di AEW Dynamite si terrà mercoledì primo novembre presso il KFC Yum! Center di Louisville, KY. (giorno 02/11/23 ore 1:00h in Italia) Di seguito, la card dell’episodio finora annunciata: Titolo Internazionale AEW Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn e Colten Gunn) vs. MJF e 3 lottatori da determinare Kenny Omega e Chris Jericho vs. Matt Menard e Angelo Parker L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.
