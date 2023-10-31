AEW: Bryan Danielson si sarebbe infortunato due settimane fa contro Andrade El Idolo (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Come riportato qualche giorno fa sul nostro portale, Bryan Danielson ha subito un brutto infortunio che lo terrà fuori diversi mesi. Al termine di AEW Dynamite lo abbiamo visto accasciato al suolo dopo aver subito una “Orange Punch” e una “Rainmaker”. Durante l’ultima puntata di AEW Collision è stato poi annunciato che Danielson avrebbe avuto bisogno di un intervento chirurgico, cosa confermata dal compagno di stable Claudio Castagnoli aggiungendo che si è trattato di una frattura dell’orbita oculare. Durante Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer ha spiegato che Bryan Danielson in realtà ha lottato a AEW Dynamite la scorsa settimana già infortunato. “Sembra che a inizio match Bryan sia entrato già con un occhio nero procuratosi una settimana prima ...Leggi su aewuniverse
