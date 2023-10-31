A Wonderland | Justine Triet e speciale Lucca Comics and Games 2023

A Wonderland, Justine Triet e speciale Lucca Comics and Games 2023 (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Il magazine Wonderland di Rai4 dedica parte della puntata del 31 ottobre 2023 alla regista e sceneggiatrice francese Justine Triet; dall'1 al 5 novembre, poi, spazio a 'Lucca Comics Daily'. MovieTele.it.
In primo piano questa sera ci sarà l’intervista alla regista e sceneggiatrice francese Justine Triet, autrice del film Anatomia di una caduta (Anatomie d’une chute), che ai microfoni di Wonderland ...

