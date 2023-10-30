WWE | Super live event in quel di Londra | ecco i risultati

WWE: Super live event in quel di Londra, ecco i risultati (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) Buona parte del roster di Smackdown ha tenuto, nella serata di ieri, un grande live event in quel di Londra, presso la celebre 02 Arena teatro, pochi mesi fa, di Money in the Bank. LA Knight, come sempre, tra i protagonisti. ecco i risultati dello show: I Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) battono gli Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) Shotzi batte Bayley Santos Escobar sconfigge Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) batte Charlotte Flair I Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) sconfiggono l’LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) Il Grayson Waller Effect con protagonista Bobby Lashley porta quasi subito ad un incontro tra i due Bobby Lashley batte Grayson Waller Street Fight Match: LA Knight ...
