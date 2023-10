... 72' Oristanio (C), 76' Makoumbou (C), 94' e 96' Pavoletti (C) Monza - Udinese 1 - 1 27' Colpani (M), 66' Lucca (U) Inter - Roma 1 - 0 81'Napoli - Milan 2 - 2 22' e 31'(M), 50' ...

Thuram, Giroud e i sassi di Marsiglia, una giornata di storie francesi ilGiornale.it

Thuram decide, Roma battuta: l'Inter torna in vetta alla classifica Tuttosport

(ANSA) - ROME, OCT 30 - France forward Marcus Thuram touched home from close range in the closing ... having led by two goals thanks to Olivier Giroud's double. Matteo Politano and Giacomo Raspadori ...Thuram broke the deadlock in Milan in the 81st minute ... Milan's French forward Olivier Giroud scored twice in Naples, but his brace was not enough for the visitors. Fourth-place Napoli, who won the ...