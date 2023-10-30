They Follow | David Robert Mitchell realizzerà il sequel di It Follows

(Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) Il registatornerà nel mondo horror cone la protagonista, dopo il successo di Its, sarà nuovamente Maika Monroe. Its avrà unintitolato, le cui riprese dovrebbero svolgersi all'inizio del 2024. La produzione sarà curata da Neon in collaborazione con Good Fear Content e il team che ha portato al successo il primo capitolo. I primi dettagli delsarà nuovamente sceneggiatore e regista e nel cast dici sarà Maika Monroe che riprenderà il ruolo di Jay Height. Its ha incassato nelle sale ...

Il regista David Robert Mitchell tornerà nel mondo horror con They Follow e la protagonista, dopo il successo di It Follows, sarà nuovamente Maika Monroe.