They Follow: David Robert Mitchell realizzerà il sequel di It Follows (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) Il regista David Robert Mitchell tornerà nel mondo horror con They Follow e la protagonista, dopo il successo di It Follows, sarà nuovamente Maika Monroe. It Follows avrà un sequel intitolato They Follow, le cui riprese dovrebbero svolgersi all'inizio del 2024. La produzione sarà curata da Neon in collaborazione con Good Fear Content e il team che ha portato al successo il primo capitolo. I primi dettagli del sequel David Robert Mitchell sarà nuovamente sceneggiatore e regista e nel cast di They Follow ci sarà Maika Monroe che riprenderà il ruolo di Jay Height. It Follows ha incassato nelle sale ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
It Follows, arriva il sequel They Follow- Pubblicità - David Robert Mitchell e Maika Monroe si riuniscono per They Follow , il sequel del film horror cult del 2014, It Follows . Neon, lo studio premio Oscar dietro Parasite , co - produrrà il film e lo distribuirà a livello nazionale. Lo studio lo presenterà ...
They Follow, Maika Monroe torna nel sequel di It Follows Ciak Magazine
It Follows, arriva il sequel They Follow Cinefilos.it
They Follow: David Robert Mitchell realizzerà il sequel di It FollowsIl regista David Robert Mitchell tornerà nel mondo horror con They Follow e la protagonista, dopo il successo di It Follows, sarà nuovamente Maika Monroe.
Ivanka Trump testimony delayed to Nov. 8, will follow dad Donald Trump on stand at civil fraud trialIvanka Trump’s testimony at her father’s New York civil fraud trial is being delayed until next week so there is sufficient time for her to be questioned, a judge said Monday. Former President Donald ...
They FollowSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : They Follow