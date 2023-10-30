SANY Launches Five New Small Excavators, Anchoring Future Development of International Market (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
SANY Group (SANY), a leading global machinery manufacturer, has launched Five all-new Small excavator products with fully elevated functionality and performance, which will officially go into the Market in 2024. The SY60C, SY75C, SY80U, SY95C, and SY135C, developed for the European and North American Markets, have rolled off the assembly line at SANY's industry park in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, marking a milestone of SANY's overseas product strategy. Aiming to enhance SANY's competitive advantages in the Small excavator Markets in Europe and the U.S., SANY has carried out in-depth surveys and research based on the needs, suggestions, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
