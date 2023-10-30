Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for India to take global leadership in 6G at Asia' s biggest Tech Show India Mobile Congress 2023 with participation from 67 countries

(Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) NEW DELHI, Oct. 30,/PRNewswire/praised the swift roll-out of 5G inand raised the clarion call fortorolely in 6G at the 7th Edition of(IMC), the largest telecom, media andnology forum in. Jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government ofand the Cellular Operators Association of(COAI), the three-day ...

...federation chief Luis Rubiales' apology for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women's World Cup is "insufficient" and his gesture "unacceptable" Spanish...

PRIME MINISTER BRINDISI Il Gazzettino di Brindisi

Loano, Prime Minister: riprendono lezioni per le leader di domani ... Mediagold.it

Premier Giorgia Meloni said Sunday that the Constitutional reform her government wants to introduce so that the Italian prime minister is directly elected by voters will usher in Italy's "third republ ...The third round of the Italy-Albania Energy Table was held in Rome to intensify cooperation between the two countries in energy security and transition. (ANSA) ...