Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for India to take global leadership in 6G at Asia's biggest Tech Show India Mobile Congress 2023 with participation from 67 countries (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) NEW DELHI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the swift roll-out of 5G in India and raised the clarion call for India to take a leadership role globally in 6G at the 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, the largest telecom, media and Technology forum in Asia. Jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the three-day ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the swift roll-out of 5G in India and raised the clarion call for India to take a leadership role globally in 6G at the 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, the largest telecom, media and Technology forum in Asia. Jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the three-day ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia Visits SK bioscience to Establish Partnership for Vaccine Localization
Fifa, Rubiales squalificato per tre anni per il bacio alla Hermoso...federation chief Luis Rubiales' apology for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women's World Cup is "insufficient" and his gesture "unacceptable" Spanish Prime Minister ...
PRIME MINISTER BRINDISI Il Gazzettino di Brindisi
Loano, Prime Minister: riprendono lezioni per le leader di domani ... Mediagold.it
Constitutional reform to usher in 3rd Republic - Meloni (2)Premier Giorgia Meloni said Sunday that the Constitutional reform her government wants to introduce so that the Italian prime minister is directly elected by voters will usher in Italy's "third republ ...
Italy-Albania energy table at the Ministry of EnvironmentThe third round of the Italy-Albania Energy Table was held in Rome to intensify cooperation between the two countries in energy security and transition. (ANSA) ...
Prime MinisterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Prime Minister