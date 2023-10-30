Now You See Me 3: Jesse Eisenberg e Woody Harrelson torneranno nel sequel (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) Lionsgate ha confermato la produzione di Now You See Me 3 e alla regia ci sarà Ruben Fleischer, già autore di Venom. Now You See Me 3 verrà realizzato: Lionsgate ha approvato la produzione del terzo capitolo del franchise che unisce l'atmosfera thriller al mondo dell'illusionismo. Il progetto verrà presentato durante l'American Film Market in programma dal 31 ottobre al 5 novembre. I primi dettagli del progetto Nel cast di Now You See Me 3 ci saranno Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson e Morgan Freeman. Alla regia del progetto, invece, sarà impegnato Ruben Fleischer, già dietro la macchina da presa di Venom. La sceneggiatura sarà firmata da Michael Lesslie e nel team della produzione ci saranno Alex Kurtzman e Bobby Cohen. Il regista …Leggi su movieplayer
