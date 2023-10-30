Lingard-Arabia | salta tutto

Lingard-Arabia: salta tutto (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) Secondo quanto riportato da Daily Star, il trasferimento di Jesse Lingard all'Al-Ettifaq non si farà. Il quotidiano britannico riporta,...
Commenta per primo Secondo quanto riportato da Daily Star , il trasferimento di Jesse Lingard all'Al - Ettifaq non si farà . Il quotidiano britannico riporta, infatti, che il club arabo non ha più spazio negli slot per i giocatori stranieri. Il trequartista inglese rimarrà, quindi, ...

