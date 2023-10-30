Huawei's new Health Lab in Finland is Advancing Global Efforts in Health & Fitness Research (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) HELSINKI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Huawei launched a new Huawei Health Lab located in Helsinki, Finland. Equipped with state-of-the-art testing equipment, the laboratory serves as the Research platforms for Huawei's Health &; Fitness sector. Sized at almost 1000 square metres, the laboratory is equipped with a diverse range of world class sports equipment covering over 20 types of sports. Each area will showcase Huawei's wearable sports and Fitness algorithms in real life applications. At the same time, these will serve as open Research platforms that contribute to technological Research, detection and verification, standards
Huawei launched a new HUAWEI Health Lab located in Helsinki, Finland. Equipped with state-of-the-art testing equipment, the laboratory serves as the research
