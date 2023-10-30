Hiconics Debuts Integrated Residential Energy Solutions in Europe (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) - KORTRIJK, Belgium, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Hiconics Eco-Energy Drive Technology ("Hiconics", SHE300048), a green Energy brand under Midea Industrial Technology, Debuts its HiEnergy Series Residential Energy Storage System at the Kortrijk Solar Solutions Exhibition in Belgium, which took place from October 25–26, 2023. Operating under the slogan "Unveiling the Beauty of HiEnergy", the HiEnergy Series is poised to redefine standards in home Energy storage Solutions. Unlike other brands that focus on single-product offerings, Hiconics showcased a well-rounded portfolio that includes its HiEnergy, MINERGY, and WISDOM series. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
