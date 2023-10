Declan McMahon: “Sono l’erede legittimo della WWE, è una storia che si scrive da sola” Zona Wrestling

WWE: Declan McMahon non chiude le porte ad una carriera nel wrestling, anzi… continua la dinastia Zona Wrestling

Declan McMahon gives an update on his father's recovery following the injury suffered at WrestleMania 39. Shane McMahon returned at WWE WrestleMania 39 for a spontaneous match against The Miz.Shane McMahon was last seen on WWE programming at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. On the first night, The Miz worked an impromptu match against Pat McAfee thanks to co-host Snoop Dogg setting up ...