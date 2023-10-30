COP28 President Says World Must Unite on Climate Action and Deliver in Dubai

(Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) - ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed a record number of ministers and delegations from around theat the opening session of Pre-COP, declaring that the international community needs toonand that, "We have to come through. We. Weact. And wein." Pre-COP, taking place today and tomorrow in Abu Dhabi, is a preparatory meeting of ministers and negotiators ahead of. This year's event has seen record attendance, with 70 ministers and over 100 delegations coming together in the UAE capital, more than double the normal number of participants for a ...

...of the Republic of Azerbaijan and HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology,- Designate, and Chairman of Masdar - HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al ...

President Meloni meets with COP28 President-Designate Dr. Al Jaber Governo

COP28 President Says World Must Unite on Climate Action and ... PR Newswire

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COP28 President Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed a record number of ministers and delegations from around the world at the opening session of Pre-COP, declar ...Leggi su Sky TG24 l'articolo Cop28 di Dubai, manca un mese: cosa aspettarsi dalla conferenza sul Clima dell'Onu ...