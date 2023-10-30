Comviva's NGAGE Honored as Best Cloud Innovation at Global Carrier Awards (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) NEW DELHI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Comviva, the Global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced that its NGAGE – CPaaS Solution has received the prestigious Global Carrier Awards 2023 in the 'Best Cloud Innovation' category. The 19th annual Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) took place in London last week, during the 2023 Capacity Europe conference. Comviva's NGAGE CPaaS Solution has garnered widespread acclaim from leading analyst firms, including Juniper and Gartner, for empowering telcos with a comprehensive suite of Cloud-based communication solutions tailored for enterprise clients. These ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
