Cognizant and ISS extend their relationship to continue driving innovation within ISS' s financial organization

Cognizant and ISS extend their relationship to continue driving innovation within ISS's financial organization (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) - Cognizant will continue delivering financial and Accounting (F&A) services for ISS that have already provided an efficiency gain in financial processing for one of the world's largest facility management organizations TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today has announced a five-year renewal with ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility management company. The extended collaboration will enable Cognizant to continue helping ISS create efficiencies and enhanced innovation within its financial organization across Northern Europe. To date, Cognizant has transitioned multiple and country specific processes ...
Cognizant will continue delivering Financial and Accounting (F&A) services for ISS that have already provided an efficiency gain in financial processing for one of the world's largest facility ...
