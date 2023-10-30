ChatGpt Plus ora permette di caricare e lavorare con i propri file

ChatGpt Plus ora permette di caricare e lavorare con i propri file (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) Novità in arrivo per la versione a pagamento del chatbot, che aggiunge il supporto multimodale per i suoi strumenti
L'ultimo aggiornamento del chatbot più famoso al mondo di OpenAI introduce la possibilità di effettuare l'upload di file e documenti da analizzare tramite ChatGPT Plus e introduce il supporto multimodale che rileva il contesto e le intenzioni dell'utente attivando la modalità di funzionamento più indicata. L'update riguarda la versione a pagamento in ...

ChatGPT Plus from OpenAI has received new beta functionality. With these upgrades, users of this version now also get features previously exclusive to the ChatGPT Enterprise version for business ...

Well, it is if you’re one of the few paying the $20/m subscription fee (R380/m) for access to ChatGPT Plus. OpenAI began rolling out new beta features, according to The Verge, that introduce the ...
