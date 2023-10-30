Bybit's Ben Zhou Bridges the Path to Web3 - Insights on Fintech's Future at Tbilisi Silk Road Forum (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) (Adnkronos) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 30 October 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, announced that its co-founder and CEO, Ben Zhou, was a featured panelist at the 4th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum. The event, held under the theme "Connecting Today, Resilient Tomorrow" in Tbilisi, Georgia, on October 26 and 27, brought together global leaders to explore the dynamic landscape of Fintech and cryptocurrency in rising economies. Ben Zhou joined a panel of esteemed speakers, including Natia Turnava, Acting Governor and First Vice-Governor of the National Bank of Georgia; Pedro Vieira, Partner at 500 Global; Dr. Andreas Glarner, Legal Partner at MME; and Salim Dhanani, CEO & Co-Founder of Pave. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
