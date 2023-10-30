Bournemouth – Liverpool – probabili formazioni

(Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) Dopo aver finalmente raggiunto il traguardo della decima vittoria in Premier League, ilcercherà di ottenere un importante scalpo in EFL Cup quando ilsi recherà al Vitality Stadium per il quarto turno di mercoledì 1 novembre. I Cherries hanno superato lo Stoke City per 2-0 nel precedente incontro a eliminazione diretta, mentre i Reds hanno rimontato per 3-1, come da tradizione, il Leicester City. Il calcio di inizio diè previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partitaa che punto sono le due squadreUn altro pomeriggio infelice sulla costa meridionale si preannunciava per il licenziato allenatore Andoni Iraola: il terzino sinistro del Burnley Jack Taylor ha lasciato Ionut Radu ...

...0 - 2- Burnley 2 - 1 Arsenal - Sheffield United 5 - 0 Wolverhampton - Newcastle 2 - 2 DOMENICA West Ham - Everton ore 14 Aston Villa - Luton Town ore 15 Brighton - Fulham "- ...

Home tickets for Bournemouth, Liverpool & Brighton on sale NOW ... Crystal Palace F.C.

Liverpool facile con omaggio a Diaz. Frena ancora De Zerbi. Colpo Everton La Gazzetta dello Sport

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Alexis Mac Allister's all-action display against Nottingham Forest exemplified why he utilises the World Cup winner in a number six role. Mac Allister was signed from ...Real Madrid has an apparent Reds transfer target on its 'favorites' list, and has made up its mind on a move for Erling Haaland.