Australian Firefighters Calendar 2024 turns up the heat and promises a year to remember!

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) - GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/The wait is over…..the most popularin the world is back! The highly anticipatedhas just been launched and is now in its 31stof production. The annual photoshoot brings Australia's favourite heroes and animals together to produce the worlds most iconics. Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9216751--photoshoot/ Since its launch in 1993, thehas donated over 3.4 million dollars to charities across Australia. The's proud history of ...