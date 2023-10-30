Atomic Computing ha realizzato il primo computer quantistico da oltre 1000 qubit (Di lunedì 30 ottobre 2023) La startup del Colorado ha bruciato sul tempo IBM nel superare la soglia dei 1000 qubit. Si tratta di una tappa cruciale soprattutto dal punto di vista del rendere praticabile la correzione degli errori. Per le prime applicazioni commerciali serviranno milioni di qubit.... Leggi su dday
Il primo supercomputer europeo exascale: processore indigeno e acceleratori NVIDIA, CPU x86 snobbateIl supercomputer è di proprietà di EuroHPC JU (European High - Performance Computing Joint ... CEA (the Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission) e il centro di supercalcolo olandese SURF.
