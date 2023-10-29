WWE: I Creed Brothers accettano la sfida lanciata dagli Alpha Academy (Di domenica 29 ottobre 2023) Il mondo del wrestling è molto legato ai social media e spesso i wrestler si divertono a lanciare sfide tramite i loro account online. Negli scorsi giorni, Chad Gable aveva lanciato una open challenge in vista del prossimo episodio di Raw: a quanto pare, sarà un team proveniente da NXT a sfidare gli ex Tag Team Champions. Su X, Julius Creed ha risposto presente alla sfida lanciata da Chad Gable scrivendo semplicemente:“Open Challenge Lunedì. #WWERAWTables, Ladders & Scares Martedì. #WWENXTDivertiamoci”.Julius e Brutus Creed hanno alle spalle una carriera importante in quel di NXT ma sembra che la WWE abbia intenzione di “prepararli” in vista di un possibile salto tra i “grandi” della compagnia. Open Challenge Monday. #WWERaw Tables, Ladders, & Scares Tuesday. #WWENXT Let’s have ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE : I fratelli Creed tornano di prepotenza ad NXT in uno Steel Cage match incredibile
Assassin's Creed Valhalla su PS5: sconto ECCEZIONALE del 40% Telefonino.net
WWE: Risultati NXT Live Event “Dade City” 28-10-2023 Spazio Wrestling
Bayley: I Prepare For Bianca Belair The Same Way I Prepare My Breakfast, It's Delicious Every TimeDamage CTRL sent a warning to Bianca Belair ahead of her WWE Women's Championship title challenge at WWE Crown Jewel. On the October 27 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Bianca Belair announced that ...
The Creed Brothers Accept Alpha Academy Open Challenge For 10/30 WWE RawOn Saturday, Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy issued an open challenge, wanting any team to step up and face him and Otis on the October 30 episode of WWE Raw. The bout hasn't made official by WWE as ...
WWE CreedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Creed