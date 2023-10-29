NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2023 (Di domenica 29 ottobre 2023) Stanotte la NJPW ha fatto tappa al Sam’s Town di Las Vegas dove si è tenuto Fighting Spirit Unleashed, evento disponibile in streaming su FITE e NJPW World. Di seguito, eccovi i risultati dell’evento: Kickoff – STRONG Survivor Match: Matt Vandagriff sconfigge Buck Skynyr Kickoff: Team Filthy (Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) sconfiggono Jakob Austin Young, Baliyan Akki & Titus Alexander #1 Contender for the NJPW STRONG Opeweinght Title: Satoshi Kojima sconfigge Jeff Cobb, Alex Coughlin e Fred Rosser Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis sconfiggono Lluvia & Johnnie Robbie. Dopo il match la Vaquer sfida la IWGP Women’s Champion, Mayu Iwatani, per Lonestar Shootout, evento che si terrà il 10 Novembre. Gabe Kidd sconfigge Tom Lawlor Atlantis’ ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2023 - Risultati NJPW
Action lights up Las Vegas at Fighting Spirit Unleashed
Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2023 – Risultati NJPW
Stephanie Vaquer Issues Challenge To Mayu Iwatani
