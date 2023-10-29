Lozano show, tripletta all’Ajax e un palo alla Del Piero (Di domenica 29 ottobre 2023) Lozano show contro l’Ajax: 5-2 per il Psv con tripletta del messicano che ha favorito anche il quarto gol di de Jong che ha ribattuto in rete il pallone con cui Lozano aveva il colpito palo con un tiro alla del Piero. Tra i grandi club europei, nessuno vive un periodo di forma peggiore di quello dell’Ajax, che ora è ultimo in Eredivisie dopo aver perso con il Psv di Hirving Lozano. Il risultato sul tabellone è di 5 a 2 a favore del Psv. Di seguito i goal dell’ex Napoli. ¡¡HAT-TRICK DEL CHUCKY Lozano CONTRA EL AJAX!! ¡¡HAT-TRICK DEL CHUCKY Lozano CONTRA EL AJAX!! ¡¡HAT-TRICK DEL CHUCKY Lozano CONTRA EL AJAX!! pic.twitter.com/Ec9xe8k58N — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) October 29, 2023 La prima rete ...Leggi su ilnapolista
Advertising
Champions League 2022 - 2023, Napoli - Ajax 4 - 2: leAltra partita show degli azzurri in Europa: Lozano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia e Osimhen travolgono i ...
Lozano show, tripletta all'Ajax e un palo alla Del Piero - ilNapolista IlNapolista
Jennifer Lozano: The Texas "troublemaker" now inspiring women to ... Olympics
Dutch giants Ajax continue horror form and go BOTTOM of the Eredivisie after getting thumped 5-2 by traditional rivals PSV EindhovenAjax fell to yet another league defeat that sees them fall to bottom of the Eredivisie after a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of rivals PSV.
Hometown Hopefuls: Jennifer Lozano, "La Traviesa", brings family and Texas pride to every punchWe’ll learn about their paths to their sports’ biggest stage, and the towns and communities that have been formative along the way. Visit NBCSports.com/hometownhopefuls for more stories from across ...
Lozano showSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lozano show