Could that be more painful? In memoria di Matthew Perry (Di domenica 29 ottobre 2023) Matthew Perry, l'iconico interprete di Chandler Bing in Friends, ci ha lasciato a soli 54 anni. Qui il nostro ricordo. Vige sempre una paura latente nello scrivere un ricordo in memoria di personalità come Matthew Perry; vi è il timore di non dire abbastanza, di cadere nella facile retorica, o nel melenso buonismo; vi è la paura che le parole non rendano appieno la sua portata iconica, la carica umoristica e il suo essere porto sicuro in una nave di quotidiana tempesta. Ma per chi vive di una fotosintesi clorofilliana tutta particolare, una "fotosintesi cine-televisiva", dove alla luce del sole si sostituisce quella di schermi sempre accesi pronti a farsi nutrimento imprescindibile al giacimento dei sogni, non si può far …Leggi su movieplayer
