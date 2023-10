Hikaru Shida affronterà Abadon a AEW Collision The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW: Hikaru Shida inarrestabile, sconfigge anche Abadon in un match con zucche, scope e caramelle! Zona Wrestling

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of AEW Collision on . This week's show not only featured the pretender to the throne, Jay White, ...Jay White defeated AR Fox to open the show, and MJF failed to get his title back. MJF tries to retrieve his stolen #AEW World Title from the clutches of Jay White! - Julia Hart is back and LFI (RUSH, ...