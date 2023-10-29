AEW Collision 28 10 23 Risultati

AEW Collision

AEW Collision 28/10/23 Risultati (Di domenica 29 ottobre 2023) Il match è stato trasmesso dalla Mohegan Sun Arena a Uncasville, Connecticut. Jay White (w/BULLET CLUB Gold) ha sconfitto AR Fox; Tag Team Match: The Gunns (Austin e Colten Gunn) (w/Jay White e Juice Robinson) hanno sconfitto The Boys (Brandon e Brent Tate) (w/Dalton Castle); AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) ha sconfitto Abadon. ROH Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) ha sconfitto Rhett Titus. Ricky Starks (w/Big Bill) ha sconfitto Dax Harwood (w/Cash Wheeler); Claudio Castagnoli ha sconfitto “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams; AEW World Championship Match: Maxwell Jacob Friedman (c) ha sconfitto Kenny Omega. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.
AEW Collision 28/10/2023 Report (1/3) - Go White or go home  World Wrestling

AEW Collision Report 28-10-2023  The Shield Of Wrestling

Bryan Danielson Suffers Broken Orbital Bone At AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson is one of the best wrestlers around and also maybe the toughest. Unfortunately, for the second time in recent memory he is legitimately injured.

Here Is What MJF Told Fans After Saturday’s AEW Collision went off the air

On the October 28th, 2023 edition of AEW Collision, MJF successfully defended his AEW World Title by defeating Kenny Omega.
