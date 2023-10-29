AEW: Bryan Danielson fuori fino a fine anno, c’è frattura. L’annuncio (Di domenica 29 ottobre 2023) L’annuncio della AEW fa malissimo ai fan di Bryan Danielson. Durante l’ultimo episodio di Collision, andato in onda stanotte, è stato confermato che l’American Dragon starà fuori fino a fine anno, rientrando nel solamente nel 2024. L’aggiornamento, arrivato da Claudio Castagnoli, non fa parte di una storyline, con l’ex Cesaro che ha promesso vendetta nei confronti di Cassidy e Okada. Secondo gli ultimi report, l’infortunio occorso a Danielson durante l’ultimo episodio di Dynamite è la frattura dell’osso orbitale che, purtroppo, lo costringerà ad un intervento chirurgico (il tutto è arrivato per bocca di Tony Schiavone). E’ dunque probabile che la stessa AEW “sfrutti” l’infortunio reale dell’American Dragon per costruire una ...Leggi su zonawrestling
