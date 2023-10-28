Rangers-Hearts (domenica 29 ottobre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 28 ottobre 2023) Il nuovo allenatore belga dei Rangers Philippe Clement ha iniziato la sua nuova avventura con una vittoria convincente sugli Hibs a Glasgow nella giornata precedente, e poi, a metà settimana, la sua squadra ha ottenuto quello che potrebbe essere un punto importante in Repubblica Ceca contro lo Sparta Praga. Ovviamente si parla di Europa League, InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Rangers-Hearts (domenica 29 ottobre 2023 ore 16 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Rangers vs Hearts – probabili formazioni
