LIVE – Fury vs Ngannou: 10 round di boxe (DIRETTA) (Di sabato 28 ottobre 2023) L’attesa è finita: Tyson Fury sfida Francis Ngannou in DIRETTA dalle 23:30 circa. Un campione del mondo dei pesi massimi di boxe contro un campione del mondo di Mma (ex Ufc). Sul ring di Riyadh Fury è naturalmente favorito, ma la potenza di Ngannou è un fattore. L’inglese ha già gestito per tre volte in passato Wilder e può fare lo stesso anche contro il camerunese, ma occhio alle sorprese. Sportface.it vi terrà compagnia con una DIRETTA testuale in programma dalle 23:30 circa. Previsti dieci round di fuoco. Ngannou cercherà il colpo singolo e il Ko. Fury proverà a boxare dalla distanza, sfruttando la sua maggiore classe e velocità. Chi vincerà l’incontro in Arabia Saudita? Non resta che scoprirlo insieme. PER ...Leggi su sportface
