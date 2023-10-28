Five Nights at Freddy’s, l’età consigliata ai bambini per vedere il film (Di sabato 28 ottobre 2023) l’età consigliata ai bambini per vedere Five Nights at Freddy’s è dai 13 anni in su. La regista Emma Tammi non ha certo indebolito gli elementi che rendono i videogame da cui è tratto il film così inquietanti. Si tratta pur sempre di un film horror: anche se non è stato vietato ai minori, non è un film adatto per bambini e se ne consiglia la visione più che altro agli adolescenti. Basato sull’omonimo videogioco indie del 2014, Five Nights at Freddy’s si ispira ai nove episodi del franchise, tutti ambientati in una catena di pizzerie immaginaria, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Il personaggio principale del ristorante è un orso animato, non diverso da Chuck E. ...Leggi su cultweb
Five Nights at Freddy's segna la migliore apertura al box office di sempre ad Halloween. Five Nights at Freddy's ha fatto registrare la più grande apertura nel weekend che precede Halloween di sempre. Il film della Universal/Blumhouse ha messo a segno un giovedì sera in stile Oppenheimer
A ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Review From A Total Series OutsiderAnyone even remotely aware of youth video game culture may have predicted this, as the series has been a craze for years now among Gen Z and their idols like Markiplier and MatPat. Now, that coming to ...
Five Nights At Freddy's, does a good game make a good movie Opinion and trailerFrom terrifying video game to cinema screen: Five Nights At Freddy's is one of the most eagerly awaited horror films of the year. The Blumhouse production is due in cinemas on November 8. And unlike ...
