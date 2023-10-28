Bournemouth-Burnley (sabato 28 ottobre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 28 ottobre 2023) Quello tra Bournemouth e Burnley è un scontro diretto per evitare la retrocessione, un six-pointer per gli inglesi. Tre punti in classifica per la squadra di Andoni Iraola, che non ha mai vinto, uno in più per quella di Vincent Kompany. Alzi la mano chi pensava che due allenatori così stimati potessero iniziare così male. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Bournemouth-Burnley (sabato 28 ottobre 2023 ore 16 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Bournemouth-Burnley (sabato 28 ottobre 2023 ore 16 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Bournemouth vs Burnley – probabili formazioni
LIVE Premier League, in campo il Chelsea alle 13.30. Alle 16.00 l'ArsenalA seguire, alle 16.00, Arsenal - Sheffield e Bournemouth - Burnley. A chiudere, alle 18.30, Wolverhampton - Newcastle . SEGUI I RISULTATI LIVE E LA CLASSIFICA IN TEMPO REALE
Live Bournemouth - Burnley - Premier League: Punteggi ... Eurosport IT
Dove vedere Bournemouth-Burnley in tv e streaming gratis Vesuvio Live
Premier League LIVE: Arsenal host Sheffield United as Burnley travel to Bournemouth with all three sides in the relegation zone in actionFollow Mail Sport's live blog for the latest team news, scores and updates from Saturday's 3pm kick-offs as Arsenal take on Sheffield United and Bournemouth host Burnley.
AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and moreThe 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent. This year sees Manchester C ...
Bournemouth BurnleySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bournemouth Burnley