WWE: Cody Rhodes stabilisce un nuovo record nelle vendite del merchandising (Di venerdì 27 ottobre 2023) Cody Rhodes è una delle superstar più amate della WWE: il figlio del leggendario Dusty Rhodes, fin dal suo ritorno a Stamford, è stato sempre tra i più acclamati durante gli show della compagnia. Nonostante negli ultimi mesi altri wrestler abbiano rubato la scena (Sami Zayn, Jey Uso e LA Knight), Rhodes rimane uno dei wrestler più “appetibili” anche tra gli stand del merchandising. Stand a quanto riportato da Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes è ormai stabilmente in cima alle vendite del merchandising, surclassando anche atleti come John Cena. In particolare, l’American Nightmare ha stabilito un record molto interessante: le vendite dei prodotti con il suo logo, infatti, hanno superato le ...
