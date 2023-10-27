WWE: Cody Rhodes stabilisce un nuovo record nelle vendite del merchandising (Di venerdì 27 ottobre 2023) Cody Rhodes è una delle superstar più amate della WWE: il figlio del leggendario Dusty Rhodes, fin dal suo ritorno a Stamford, è stato sempre tra i più acclamati durante gli show della compagnia. Nonostante negli ultimi mesi altri wrestler abbiano rubato la scena (Sami Zayn, Jey Uso e LA Knight), Rhodes rimane uno dei wrestler più “appetibili” anche tra gli stand del merchandising. Stand a quanto riportato da Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes è ormai stabilmente in cima alle vendite del merchandising, surclassando anche atleti come John Cena. In particolare, l’American Nightmare ha stabilito un record molto interessante: le vendite dei prodotti con il suo logo, infatti, hanno superato le ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE Fastlane, la match card del nuovo Premium Live Event... ha trovato in Cody un alleato importante per cancellare il passato e ripartire da zero. Occhio alle frizioni fra Balor e Priest, che ha ancora la valigetta del Money in the Bank... La WWE torna in ...
WWE Monday Night RAW coming to Arkansas. Simmons Bank Arena announced Friday that WWE Monday Night RAW will return on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. According to a news release, the event will feature WWE superstars like Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" ...
Roman Reigns May Not Be Scheduled For Survivor Series. The news came from reputed pro wrestling insider Dave Meltzer, who mentioned Roman Reigns' potential absence from Survivor Series in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
