NWA: Info & Card ufficiale "NWA Samhain"

NWA Samhain
Sabato 28 Ottobre – Cleveland, Ohio (USA)

No Limits Match for NWA World Heavyweight Title
EC3 (c) Vs Thom Latimer w/Kamille

NWA World Women's Title
Kenzie Paige (c) Vs Ruthie Jay

Knights Of The Round Tables Match for NWA World Tag Team Title
Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage & Damage) (c) w/Aron Stevens Vs Knox and Murdoch (Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch)

Pillar to Post Match for NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Title
Colby Corino (c) Vs Joe Alonzo

NWA National Heavyweight Title Burning Lake Brawl Match
Silas Mason (c) vs. Chris Adonis

NWA World Women's Tag Team Title Match
Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kylie Paige) (c) vs. Natalia Markova
