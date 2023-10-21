Toronto vs Orlando City – probabili formazioni (Di sabato 21 ottobre 2023) Un’altra campagna MLS deludente per il Toronto si concluderà sabato 21 ottobre quando ospiterà l’Orlando City al BMO Field. In vista dell’ultima partita della stagione regolare, i Reds sono reduci da una serie di sei sconfitte: nel precedente incontro sono stati battuti per 3-0 dai New York Red Bulls, mentre i Lions hanno ottenuto tre vittorie consecutive, superando per 3-2 i New England Revolution. Il calcio di inizio di Toronto vs Orlando City è previsto a mezzanotte ora italiana Anteprima della partita Toronto vs Orlando City a che punto sono le due squadre Toronto Sabato è il giorno della decisione in MLS, anche se per il Toronto non c’è più nulla da decidere, visto che è sicuro di ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
