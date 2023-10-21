EA SPORTS UFC 5 - nuovo video sulle modalità di gioco2K ha annunciato WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny EditionFarsiders lo è ora disponibileMedieval Dynasty lancia il suo più grande aggiornamento Co-opSoundbar Trust GXT 619 Thorne RecensioneMicrospie Ambientali GSM: Una Guida Completa all'Utilizzo e alle ...A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES ARRIVANO I SUPEREROI DI “NOI SIAMO LEGGENDA”Guerra Israele-Gaza : Bombe su chiesa ortodossaEA SPORTS UFC 5 svela le valutazioni dei combattenti in vista di UFC ...Undawn lancia il nuovo Update New Island of the MistUltime Blog

L A Water for wedding | la Stefanenko a Roma Sposa con le 'ciabattine gioiello'

Autore : forzearmatenews
L.A Water for wedding, la Stefanenko a Roma Sposa con le ‘ciabattine gioiello’ (Di sabato 21 ottobre 2023) (Adnkronos) – Essere glamour, comode e d’effetto per l’evento matrimonio. Questa la molla che ha fatto scattare l’idea a Natasha Stefanenko e suo marito Luca Sabbioni di partecipare, con il marchio L.A.Water e le loro ‘ciabattine gioiello’ a Roma Sposa, la mostra di settore più importante d’Italia che si rivolge ad un target attento ed esigente e presenta al grande pubblico la più vasta ed aggiornata panoramica sul mondo del wedding. All’interno del corner della Regione Marche, le imprese marchigiane del settore cerimonie associate alla Cna e a Confesercenti Ascoli Piceno, si sono messe in vetrina nell’ambito della mostra di settore più importante d’Italia. Incontri, contatto con clienti e fornitori o semplici curiosi, il famoso volto televisivo, ex modella, ...
L.A Water for wedding, la Stefanenko a Roma Sposa con le 'ciabattine gioiello'

Water, Loriblu, Paglià Pizza e Fichi, Pin - Up Stars e Sposa Curvy. Incontri, settore del buon cibo e del buon bere, ma anche sfilate, come quella che ha visto protagoniste 12 modelle con i costumi ...

L.A Water for wedding, la Stefanenko a Roma Sposa con le ...

