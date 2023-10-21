EA SPORTS UFC 5 - nuovo video sulle modalità di gioco2K ha annunciato WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny EditionFarsiders lo è ora disponibileMedieval Dynasty lancia il suo più grande aggiornamento Co-opSoundbar Trust GXT 619 Thorne RecensioneMicrospie Ambientali GSM: Una Guida Completa all'Utilizzo e alle ...A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES ARRIVANO I SUPEREROI DI “NOI SIAMO LEGGENDA”Guerra Israele-Gaza : Bombe su chiesa ortodossaEA SPORTS UFC 5 svela le valutazioni dei combattenti in vista di UFC ...Undawn lancia il nuovo Update New Island of the MistUltime Blog

iOS 17 1 RC2 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori e beta tester pubblici

iOS 17.1 RC2 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori e beta tester pubblici (Di sabato 21 ottobre 2023) Apple rilascia la seconda Release Candidate di iOS 17.1 agli sviluppatori e beta tester pubblici. Apple, rilascia la seconda release candidate di iOS 17.1 agli sviluppatori e beta tester pubblici. Ricordo a tutti che iOS 17.1 sarà compatibile con i seguenti dispositivi: iPhone: iPhone 14 Pro Max; iPhone 14 Pro; iPhone 14; iPhone SE 2022; iPhone 13 L'articolo proviene da TUTTO HACKINTOSH CYDIA & JAILBREAK
