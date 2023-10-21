Haim Bresheeth-Žabner | i cattivi presagi e la coscienza dell’Occidente

(Di sabato 21 ottobre 2023) Era il 1965 quando ricevetti il mio addestramento come ufficiale israeliano. A quel tempo ci veniva instillata la convinzione che le Forze di difesa israeliane (Israel defence forces, IDF) erano first appeared on il manifesto.

The 7 best books to read on Israel's occupation of Palestine The New Arab

Psychological Complexities of Violence and Revenge ... counterpunch.org

Explore the intricate dynamics of Israel's occupation of Palestine through these carefully curated books. Gain profound insights into the historical, political, and social aspects of this ...