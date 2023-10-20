Xiamen Airlines Successfully Launches a Maiden Flight from Beijing to Doha, the First China-Qatar Direct Flight by a Chinese Carrier (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) Beijing and Doha, Qatar, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On October 20, a Boeing-787 of Xiamen Airlines departed from Beijing Daxing International Airport for Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. It declared Xiamen Airlines' successful Maiden Flight of regular Flights between Beijing and Doha. Xiamen Airlines has become the First and only Chinese Carrier to offer Direct Flights from China to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
