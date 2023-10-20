WWE: Declan McMahon non chiude le porte ad una carriera nel wrestling, anzi… continua la dinastia? (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) Declan McMahon, nipote di Vince e figlio di Shane, non chiude le porte ad una carriera in WWE, dopo la sua apparizione in quel di Fastlane. Il giovane 19enne, giocatore di football collegiale in Indiana, ha affermato che prima o poi vorrebbe salire sul ring, non sa ancora se solamente “saltuariamente” come il padre o meno. Da fan della disciplina, sarebbe sicuramente curioso vedere un McMahon “wrestler a 360 gradi” ma, ad oggi, le possibilità che accadono sono poche. “Quando arrivi da questo settore, e l’hai visto nella maniera in cui l’ho visto io… Non posso escluderlo, mi piacerebbe salire sul ring, almeno un paio di volte. Ma ovviamente devo valutare se si presenterà l’opportunità. Mai dire mai nella vita, penso che i fan ne parlerebbero molto e credo di essere capace di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
