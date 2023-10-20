Soundbar Trust GXT 619 Thorne RecensioneMicrospie Ambientali GSM: Una Guida Completa all'Utilizzo e alle ...A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES ARRIVANO I SUPEREROI DI “NOI SIAMO LEGGENDA”Guerra Israele-Gaza : Bombe su chiesa ortodossaEA SPORTS UFC 5 svela le valutazioni dei combattenti in vista di UFC ...Undawn lancia il nuovo Update New Island of the MistYuya Fungami arriva in JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: ALL-STAR BATTLE R!Orrori di Halloween prosegue in GTA OnlineL’universo di Fallout e il Vault Boy arrivano in Magic: The GatheringPromozione aziendale nella stagione invernale: marketing come se ...Ultime Blog

VIDEO: Darby Allin spericolato, cade male dopo un salto mortale con il triciclo (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) Sappiamo tutti quanto Darby Allin sia spericolato. Sul ring lo abbiamo visto prendersi grossi rischi e mettere a repentaglio il suo stesso fisico. Allin non è da meno nemmeno fuori dal quadrato, cimentandosi in spericolate acrobazie con il suo skateboard e non solo. Il wrestler ha recentemente preso parte all’evento “Nitro Circus” esibendosi in salto mortale a bordo di un triciclo, salto che però non è andato molto bene. Brutto volo Darby Allin ha preso parte all’evento Nitro Circus, show in cui gli stuntman si esibiscono in pericolose acrobazie. La star AEW si è cimentata in un salto mortale a bordo di un triciclo. Poco prima di lanciarsi, ...
