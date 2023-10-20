VIDEO: Darby Allin spericolato, cade male dopo un salto mortale con il triciclo (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) Sappiamo tutti quanto Darby Allin sia spericolato. Sul ring lo abbiamo visto prendersi grossi rischi e mettere a repentaglio il suo stesso fisico. Allin non è da meno nemmeno fuori dal quadrato, cimentandosi in spericolate acrobazie con il suo skateboard e non solo. Il wrestler ha recentemente preso parte all’evento “Nitro Circus” esibendosi in salto mortale a bordo di un triciclo, salto che però non è andato molto bene. Brutto volo Darby Allin ha preso parte all’evento Nitro Circus, show in cui gli stuntman si esibiscono in pericolose acrobazie. La star AEW si è cimentata in un salto mortale a bordo di un triciclo. Poco prima di lanciarsi, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
VIDEO: Darby Allin spericolato, cade male dopo un salto mortale con il triciclo Zona Wrestling
VELA: Rosetti studia l'attraversata dell'Atlantico alla Minitransat, "Darò tutto" | VIDEO Teleromagna.it
Predictions For Sting's Retirement Tour in AEW Leading Up to RevolutionSting made his AEW debut on Dec. 2, 2020 at the inaugural Winter is Coming to aid Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin. It's a bit symbolic that he started his tenure with the company during the winter and he ...
Ashley Darby Debuts a Short New Hairstyle That Brings Out Her "Wild Side"Ashley Darby is feeling wild. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member just got a new hairstyle, and it's making her dance in the streets with wild abandon. The new style is short, sleek, and sassy, ...
VIDEO DarbySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDEO Darby