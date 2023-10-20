EA SPORTS UFC 5 - nuovo video sulle modalità di gioco2K ha annunciato WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny EditionFarsiders lo è ora disponibileMedieval Dynasty lancia il suo più grande aggiornamento Co-opSoundbar Trust GXT 619 Thorne RecensioneMicrospie Ambientali GSM: Una Guida Completa all'Utilizzo e alle ...A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES ARRIVANO I SUPEREROI DI “NOI SIAMO LEGGENDA”Guerra Israele-Gaza : Bombe su chiesa ortodossaEA SPORTS UFC 5 svela le valutazioni dei combattenti in vista di UFC ...Undawn lancia il nuovo Update New Island of the MistUltime Blog

The Nice Guys 2 si farà? Un post di Russell Crowe fa sognare i fan

The Nice

The Nice Guys 2 si farà? Un post di Russell Crowe fa sognare i fan (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) Da tempo I fan della pellicola di Shane Black appettano un eventuale sequel che riunisca la coppia composta da Crowe e Ryan Gosling. Nelle scorse ore, Russell Crowe ha pubblicato un post sui social media che ha riacceso le speranze dei fan per un eventuale sequel del cult del 2016 The Nice Guys. Crowe ha postato una foto di se stesso con il suo co-protagonista Ryan Gosling alla prima del film nel 2016 e ha aggiunto alla foto la seguente didascalia: "The kids a genius". Tanto è bastato perché i fan di The Nice Guys iniziassero bombardare l'attore di domande e di post entusiasti, chiedendo a gran voce un sequel della pellicola di Shane Black. Di cosa parla The Nice ...
