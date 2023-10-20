St Johnstone vs Motherwell – probabili formazioni

(Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) La ricerca della prima vittoria nella Scottish Premiership 2023-24 continuerà sabato 21 ottobre quando il Stospiterà il. Gli ospiti si trovano al quinto posto in classifica, ma non hanno mai vinto nelle ultime quattro partite. Il calcio di inizio di Stvsè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Stvsa che punto sono le due squadre StIl Stha avuto una stagione da dimenticare finora, non riuscendo a raccogliere vittorie nelle otto partite iniziali, cosa che vuole assolutamente cambiare. I Saints sono riusciti a raccogliere quattro punti in tutta la campagna, e questo li lascia in una posizione in cui non solo una vittoria potrebbe sollevarli dai ...

Motherwell trio near comeback, with defender in line for St Johnstone squad place Daily Record

Motherwell Match Preview St Johnstone Football Club

In this week's Claret and Amber Alert, Graeme McGarry assesses the importance of tying down recent Scotland cap Liam ...The frustrated Englishman says he was flying and hitting form when a training incident in late August resulted in a calf injury, but given the nod by Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell, Wilkinson hopes ...