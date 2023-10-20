Ring Of Honor Wrestling 19.10.2023 (Di venerdì 20 ottobre 2023) La ROH è tornata in azione, ecco i risultati della serata da Toledo, Ohio: Shawn Dean batte Peter Avalon Gravity batte Angelico Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling) batte Ethan Page Pure Rules MatchJosh Woods batte Pat Buck Billie Starkz batte Diamante Tag Team MatchCole Karter & Griff Garrison battono Myron Reed & Ren Jones Kiera Hogan batte Allysin Kay Tag Team MatchThe Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) battono Kevin Matthews & Rod Lee Lady Frost batte Zoey Lynn Komander batte Metalik Triple Threat Tag Team MatchGates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (w/Prince Nana) battono The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) e Action Andretti & Darius Martin Leggi su zonawrestling
